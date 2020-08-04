A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

An Albert Lea woman was injured early Sunday morning in a crash in Fillmore County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Madison Leigh Wood, 19, was driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy northbound on Minnesota Highway 52 at Fillmore County Road 40, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Wood was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

It is unknown if she was wearing her seat belt.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police and emergency crews.