expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

By Staff Reports

Published 11:07 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

An Albert Lea woman was injured early Sunday morning in a crash in Fillmore County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Madison Leigh Wood, 19, was driving a 2015 Subaru Legacy northbound on Minnesota Highway 52 at Fillmore County Road 40, when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

Wood was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries believed to be not life-threatening.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

It is unknown if she was wearing her seat belt.

Assisting the State Patrol at the scene were the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Chatfield police and emergency crews.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise across state; one new case reported in Freeborn County

News

A.L. woman injured in Fillmore County crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Frank Hall Park bathroom damaged by fireworks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Investigation launched into leaked Floyd bodycam video

News

Walz again requests federal help to rebuild after unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Judge extends Minnesota vote-by-mail changes to November

News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Education

Updated: Start of Albert Lea schools pushed back to Aug. 24

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn County a 2nd day in a row

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports

News

Annual Sturgis rally expecting 250K, stirring virus concerns

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in Freeborn, Faribault counties

News

Minnesota family farms see business surge during pandemic

News

Opponents of statewide mask mandate rally at Minnesota Capitol

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: South-central counties see new cases

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands