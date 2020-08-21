Albert Lea softball team concludes season

The Albert Lea 14U Blue fastpitch softball team completed eight doubleheaders in July as members of the Southeast Fastpitch Conference. The team played games with Kasson-Mantorville, Rochester, Cannon Falls, Dodge Center and Stewartville.
in the front row, from left, are Ella Drescher, Taylor Hornberger, Avery Hornberger, Olivia Kohn, Hannah Barclay and Danica Whelan. In the back row, from left, are Madison Hendrickson, Whitney Studier, Alexis Jones, Jocelyn Enzenauer and Hannah Schumacher. Not pictured Jenna Balfe and coach Tom Jones. Provided