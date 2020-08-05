5 things to do this week

1. Glenville Days

A condensed version of the annual Glenville Days festival will take place this weekend in Glenville. On Saturday the festivities begin with a bean bag tournament starting at noon, a silent auction from 2 to 5 p.m. on Main Street for the Glenville-Emmons scholarship fund, a car show from 2 to 6 p.m., and the king and queen contest at 4 p.m. There will be a parade at 7 p.m., with signup at Produce State Bank. The grand marshal will be Jevonne Budach. From 8 p.m. to midnight the band Bad Habits will perform. Food from Smokin Barrel BBQ, Big Red, Bubba’s and donuts will be for sale, and those who donate to the Jim Smith Memorial Glenville-Emmons School Supply Drive will receive a free root beer float in return. The weekend concludes with a 9:30 a.m. church service Sunday in the park. Admission for the Glenville Days celebration is free.

2. Cruise to the Cove

The ninth annual Cruise to the Cove car show will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wedgewood Cove Golf Course, 2200 W. Ninth St. in Albert Lea. The free show is open to all classic cars, hot rods, customs, trucks and speciality vehicles. Food and beverages will be available inside the restaurant and outside. No awards will be given out, and those attending are asked to be respectful of social distancing.

3. Hangar Hangout

Albert Lea’s Experimental Aircraft Association chapter and 360 Aviation will host a “Hangar Hangout” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Albert Lea Municipal Airport, 400 Airport Road in Albert Lea. Those attending are invited to check out local planes, meet new people and find out about fall events at the airport. The flight school will have all its planes out, and local pilots are encouraged to do the same, including flying in. Bruno’s Corn Dogs will be at the event, and bottled water will be provided.

4. Fun in the Country

“Fun in the Country” will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 71352 300th St. in Hartland. Vendors including Rimrock Repurposing by Sheri Donovan, Color Street Nails by Tami Petty, Divine Leigh Boutique by Jackie Moen and Yard Games by Anna Brouwers will be on hand. A refreshment stand will be open, with all proceeds going to the Quad Cities baseball program. Masks are optional but social distancing will be expected.

5. Church at the park

Hope Church will conduct an outdoor service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Edina Memorial Park on Margaretha Avenue in Albert Lea. There will be space for social distancing and activity bags will be available for children. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on.