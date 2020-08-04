expand
August 26, 2020

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station

By Associated Press

Published 8:21 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Four people have been indicted for allegedly helping to burn down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Tuesday.

The complaint charges 22-year-old Dylan Robinson, 24-year-old Davon Turner, 26-year-old Bryce Williams and 23-year-old Branden Wolfe with one count each of conspiracy to commit arson. The department’s Third Precinct was destroyed during the May 28 uprising.

The indictment accuses Williams, Turner and Robinson of using explosive devices to attempt to start fires in the building. Wolfe allegedly pushed a barrel into a fire at the entrance of the building to accelerate an existing blaze.

Floyd, who was black, died on May 25 after officers arrested him on suspicion of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store. Cellphone video from a passerby shows Floyd lying face down on the street while a white officer named Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes.

Four officers have been charged in the case.

