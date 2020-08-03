expand
Ad Spot

August 11, 2020

3 cited after fight and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:58 am Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Police cited Francisco Jose Guerrero, 19, and Gay Nay Htoo, 18, for disorderly conduct after a reported fight at 8:48 p.m. Monday in the North Broadway parking lot. Police also arrested Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 18, for third-degree driving while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Arthur Tabongphet, 37, on a Nobles County warrant at 4:22 a.m. Monday at 2306 E. Main St. 

 

Counterfeit bills reported

Two counterfeit $100 bills were reported on the ground at 10:28 a.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

 

1 arrested for assault

Police arrested Brian John Reese, 48, for domestic and felony assault after a reported fight at 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1329 Margaretha Ave. 

 

1 arrested for DWI test refusal

Police arrested Leonard Edward Jensen, 72, for third-degree driving while intoxicated test refusal at 7:21 p.m. Monday at 1902 Bellview Lane. 

 

Camera stolen

A doorbell camera was reported stolen at 8:03 p.m. Monday at 1011 Martin Road. The camera was valued at $150.

 

 

News

Sons of Norway meeting tomorrow

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases reported in 3 area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police body camera video of Floyd arrest released to public

News

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 cited after fight and other reports

News

Assistant city manager accepts position in Oregon

Education

2 file for Albert Lea school board; filing ends Tuesday

News

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Health Updates

State releases new COVID-19 guidance to allow more visitors in long-term care

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic looking for participants in survey about wearing masks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations rise statewide; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

Elections & Campaigns

Voters get their chance to weigh in Tuesday in Minnesota’s primary

Gallery

Community remembers those affected by cancer in drive-thru Relay for Life

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 area counties report no new cases

News

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

Cops, Courts & Fires

Judge orders release of body camera video in Floyd case

News

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State sees record daily number of new cases; 1 new case reported in Freeborn County

News

Albert Lea Y organizes a taste of fun fair food

Elections & Campaigns

What you need to know about the upcoming primary election

News

Dissolutions: July 2020

News

ACT extends pause on performances into 2021

News

Judge: Prosecutor will stay on ex-cop’s case in Floyd death