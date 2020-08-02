2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Police arrested Robert Henry Westendorf, 30, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 2:14 a.m. Friday at 1619 W. Main St.

Police arrested Chantola Khin, 26, for driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree methamphetamine possession after a traffic stop at 3:17 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Eberhart Street and St. Thomas Avenue.

Fraudulent charge reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 9:55 p.m. Saturday of a fraudulent charge on a bank account.

Batteries reported missing

Deputies received a report at 9:36 a.m. Friday of batteries missing from two trucks at Thompson Sanitation at 108 N. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

1 cited for reckless driving after crash

Police cited Wyatt Gregory Reed, 18, for reckless driving after a vehicle rollover at 1:57 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Commercial Street and Ninth Street.

Thefts reported

Oxycodone was reported stolen at 3:04 p.m. Friday at 302 Wedgewood Road.

A scooter was reported missing at 6:48 p.m. Friday at 131 N. Broadway.

A floating mat was reported stolen at 9:53 a.m. Friday from a docked boat on Fountain Lake. The value was about $400.

Man arrested on violations

Police arrested Trevor Allen VanRyswyk, 41, on an arrest and detain hold and gross misdemeanor obstructive force at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Main Street and Ulstad Avenue.

1 arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Veronica Elizabeth Beer, 29, for fifth-degree drug possession at 9:33 p.m. Saturday at 2019 E. Main St.

Suspicious car reported

Police received a report of a silver car that reportedly drove by a residence at 10:17 p.m. Saturday on Raymond Avenue and took pictures of two young girls.