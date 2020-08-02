2 arrested for DWI and other reports
Police arrested Hector Olmedo, 29, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fountain Street and North Ermina Avenue.
Police arrested Rainy May Patricca, 50, for DWI and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Tenth Street and Margaretha Avenue.
Thefts reported
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited Steven Regino Schwening for theft of diesel after a report of a gas drive-off at 6:33 a.m. Friday at 309 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.
Deputies received a report of people stealing railroad crossing signs on Freeborn County Road 70 about a half mile east of Minnesota Highway 13.
Police received a report at 7:58 a.m. Friday of a theft valued at $436.91 at 2400 Consul St. The incident reportedly happened July 29.
A bobcat was reported stolen at 9:35 a.m. Friday at 2317 Consul St. It was later recovered.
An iPhone watch was reported stolen at 10:40 p.m. Saturday at 709 Water St.
Rims and a light off a bike were reported stolen at 4:39 p.m. Sunday at 224 E. Clark St.
Three antique snowmobiles were reported missing at 7:05 a.m. Monday at 86060 320th St., Blooming Prairie. They had been posted on Craigslist.
Counterfeit bill reported
Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. Friday of a person who received a counterfeit $20 bill at a garage sale.
2 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Brody Allen Grunwald, 32, at 8:34 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a domestic assault at 709 S. Washington Ave.
Police arrested Kristine Robin Lenze, 28, for domestic assault at 10:42 p.m. Sunday at 702 Garfield Ave.
1 arrested for violation
Deputies arrested Jeffrey Norris Hagen, 61, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 5:22 p.m. Sunday at 75919 270th St., Clarks Grove.
Signs stolen
A campaign sign and a Black Lives Matters sign were reported stolen at 11:11 p.m. Sunday at 1313 Louis St.
Property damaged
Police received a report at 9:23 a.m. Friday of property damage at 326 Court St.
Burglary reported
Police received a report at 10:08 p.m. Friday of a burglary at 205 N. Ermina Ave.
Vehicles damaged
The back window of a vehicle was reported busted out at 9:38 a.m. Saturday at 215 E. Second St.
Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had its tires flattened overnight near the intersection of Grace Street and Park Avenue.
Juveniles reported egging houses
Police received a report at 2:55 a.m. Sunday of four juveniles that were egging houses and vehicles on Willamor Road.