expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

By Sarah Stultz

Published 1:09 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

One person died and another was seriously injured Thursday night after a car crashed into a tree on 795th Avenue near the Glenville beach.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated it was called to a one-vehicle crash at 7:31 p.m. Thursday after receiving an initial report that two people had fallen out of a car.

When deputies arrived, they found a one-vehicle crash with multiple victims.

The Sheriff’s Office stated a 2002 Ford Taurus, driven by Dominik Nikko Boots-Ringoen, 18, of Albert Lea, was reportedly traveling south on 795th Avenue near the beach when the car left the roadway and hit a tree.

Two occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated James Joseph Amarosa III, 17, of Albert Lea was pronounced dead at the scene, and Cameron Michael Cunningham, 15, was flown by Mayo One helicopter to St. Marys Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other passengers, Shelby Luv Watkins, 19, of Austin, and Chase Anthony Garza, 17, of Albert Lea sustained minor injuries.

Deputies arrested Boots-Ringoen for criminal vehicular homicide-operating a vehicle with negligence-under the influence of alcohol and driving after revocation.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Other assisting agencies were the Minnesota State Patrol, the Albert Lea Police Department, Glenville Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and Mayo One helicopter.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.

Cops, Courts & Fires

17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Freeborn, Faribault counties

Health Updates

Providing more mental health resources for farmers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested for drug possession, warrants and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Misinformation, police mistrust stir unrest in Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with threatening to kill Gov. Walz

Elections & Campaigns

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police largely silent as outrage builds over Blake shooting

News

Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead

News

Severe storms possible tonight

Health Updates

Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition gets boost with 2 big donations totaling $850K

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota has 2nd day of double-digit deaths; area counties report new cases

Business

Family farm brings home-raised meats, locally sourced products to the table

Albert Lea Magazine

A new getaway for women

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis mayor imposes curfew, National Guard activated to quell unrest

Elections & Campaigns

Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

News

Laura, now a Category 2 hurricane, still extremely dangerous

Cops, Courts & Fires

17-year-old arrested in killing of 2 people in Kenosha

News

Report: Emails show Hagedorn involvement in mail to district

News

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts above normal snowfall this winter

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Rapper Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station