August 25, 2020

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Police arrested Arthur Eugene Wright, 32, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:31 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Marshall Street and Ramsey Street. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Travis Luke Christensen, 50, for domestic assault at 8:07 p.m. Monday at 609 Albert Lea St. 

 

Window broken out

A window was reported broken out at 6:53 a.m. Monday at 402 E. Fifth St. 

 

Attempted theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted theft of anhydrous from a tank at 9:31 a.m. Monday at 31072 Minnesota Highway 13 in Hartland. 

