expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:28 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Police arrested Eno Buwe Mohamed, 27, for domestic assault, first-degree burglary and threats of violence at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 616 James Ave. 

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Shawn Casey Tope, 30, for a drug-related driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue. 

 

Man cited for fleeing police

Police cited Jason Alan Wilker, 43, for fleeing on foot at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday at 710 Water St. 

 

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday of a shoplifting incident that had taken place the night prior at 1721 W. Main St. Theft of items was valued at $26.46. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 302 Court St. 

 

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. of an older male who was reportedly lurking around a yard at 310 E. Second St. and taking pictures of a girl.

 

Items illegally dumped

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday of a radiator and speakers that were illegally dumped sometime overnight at 25237 755th Ave., Clarks Grove. 

 

News

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a snowy winter

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Double-digit deaths reported statewide; new cases reported in area

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Rapper Kanye West qualifies for presidential ballot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 indicted for fire that totaled Minneapolis police station

News

Vikings will open at home sans fans

Elections & Campaigns

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

News

An electric start to the season

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Health Updates

‘This has really got potential to take a significant toll’

News

This Week in History: Local, state leaders tour Manchester wind farm construction site

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Aug. 24, 2020

News

Funds available to improve safety equipment on Minnesota farms

News

Community rallying in prayer at 2 services for girl injured in ATV crash

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by police shooting

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutor depicts ex-officer as complicit in Floyd’s death

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Smaller new case numbers reported in area counties

News

Council selects city manager finalists

Health Updates

Minnesota bets big on coronavirus saliva testing to double capacity

Health Updates

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Elections & Campaigns

Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested for DWI and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump questions election integrity as he’s renominated