1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Police arrested Eno Buwe Mohamed, 27, for domestic assault, first-degree burglary and threats of violence at 9:04 p.m. Tuesday at 616 James Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Shawn Casey Tope, 30, for a drug-related driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of Frank Avenue.

Man cited for fleeing police

Police cited Jason Alan Wilker, 43, for fleeing on foot at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday at 710 Water St.

Shoplifting reported

Police received a report at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday of a shoplifting incident that had taken place the night prior at 1721 W. Main St. Theft of items was valued at $26.46.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run crash at 302 Court St.

Suspicious person reported

Police received a report at 1:56 p.m. of an older male who was reportedly lurking around a yard at 310 E. Second St. and taking pictures of a girl.

Items illegally dumped

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 6:56 a.m. Wednesday of a radiator and speakers that were illegally dumped sometime overnight at 25237 755th Ave., Clarks Grove.