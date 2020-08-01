expand
August 20, 2020

1 arrested after rollover crash and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:26 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brandon Jonathan Chavez Salgado, 21, for second-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm after a rollover crash at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 770th Avenue and 260th Street. 

 

Juvenile cited after reported incident

Police arrested a juvenile for underage consumption, obstruction and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday at 825 S. Newton Ave. 

 

Windows broken out

A tail light and car window were reported busted out on a car at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday at 104 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

A window was reported shot out at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 200 First Ave. SW in Clarks Grove. 

 

Attempted break-in reported

Police received a report at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday of an attempted break-in at 210 North Lane. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Greydon David Wendt, 32, on an Iowa warrant after a traffic stop at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday at 1702 Sunset St. 

 

Scams reported

Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday and 12:44 a.m. Wednesday of theft by fraud in Albert Lea. 

 

