expand
Ad Spot

July 21, 2020

Several Minnesota cities have passed mask mandates in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Photo courtesy Minnesota Public Radio News

Walz close to announcing face mask decision in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is close to announcing a decision on whether to require people across the state to wear face masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Walz said Tuesday that Minnesotans can expect a decision “in the next day or two.”

Tim Walz

Last week Walz said that he is “seriously considering” requiring face coverings across the state. The Democratic governor said Tuesday that he was trying to get Republican lawmakers to support such a requirement — hoping to have the action made by the Legislature rather than by executive order — but “they’re not willing to do it.”

“That’s one of the reasons why Chapter 12 is there,” Walz said, referring to his ability to issue executive orders.

Walz said that businesses have been telling his administration that they support a mask requirement, KARE-TV reported.

“They don’t want to have to battle people coming in,” Walz said. “It just makes it clear across the board.”

The Minnesota Hospital Association called on the governor to order masks statewide last week.

News

Walz close to announcing face mask decision in Minnesota

News

Minnesota judge lifts gag order in George Floyd case

News

GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

News

Trump says virus in U.S. will get worse before it gets better

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Featured News

Area youth hit the golf course

Cops, Courts & Fires

ICE detainee brought to Freeborn County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations increase statewide; new cases reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles damaged and other reports

Business

Local COVID-19 grant relief program expanded to help more businesses

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in Minneapolis pawn shop that burned during riots

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death

Education

School board approves changes to student activity fees in effort to increase participation

Education

Majority of A.L. 9th through 12th graders comfortable returning to school in-person in fall, survey shows

Health Updates

Minnesota’s 1st recorded child COVID death was 9-month old

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Jump in cases reported across state; three area counties see new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House GOP: No deal on bonding or policing bills

News

GOP leaders head to White House as virus crisis deepens

News

St. Cloud to consider mask requirement

News

Weekend tornadoes rip up trees, damage boats, outbuildings

Business

Some Minnesota employers happy to see extra jobless benefits end

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man turns himself in on warrant for alleged shooting and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea woman struck, killed by train in Wisconsin

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Number of newly confirmed cases across state jumps