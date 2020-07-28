expand
July 28, 2020

Virginia Lucille Nelson

By Submitted

Published 11:25 am Tuesday, July 28, 2020

October 27, 1926 – July 17, 2020 Virginia Lucille Nelson, 93, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away July 17, 2020 at her home.

She was born October 27, 1926 to Leslie and Luella Erickson in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Virginia graduated from high school in Albert Lea, Minnesota and went on to work in Washington, D.C. for the Navel Department and proceeded to marry Nordean Nelson on April 21, 1946. They went on to have many different businesses throughout their lives.

She enjoyed waterskiing, camping, church activities, and Sons of Norway lodge.

Virginia was loved dearly by her family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nordean Nelson; and three of her seven siblings.

Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Nelson and Cynthia Ritz; two granddaughters, Allison Thompson, Jessica Lawyer and their spouses; and four great-grandchildren, Cason, Monroe, Avery and Kolby.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Abode Hospice and Gentle Shepherd Services.

A Private Memorial Service will be held 2:30PM, Saturday August 1, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Memorial Service is located on Virginia’s Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website.

Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co

