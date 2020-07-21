expand
July 21, 2020

Vehicles damaged and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:36 am Tuesday, July 21, 2020

A window was reported shot out of a vehicle at 1:44 p.m. Monday at 2514 South Shore Drive. 

A vehicle was reported damaged at 1:51 p.m. Monday at 210 Adams Ave. The damage reportedly happened overnight.

Police received a report at 7:32 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was damaged at 1325 Garfield Ave. Some items were reportedly taken. 

 

Thefts reported

A stop sign was reported stolen at 9:17 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 800th Avenue and 265th Street in Albert Lea. 

A theft was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday at 2751 E. Main St. The theft reportedly happened July 11. 

 

