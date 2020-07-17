University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will offer free webinars on food preservation, according to a press release.

Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:

• “Basics of Home Canning: Safety First,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Register at z.umn.edu/homecanning.

• “Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers!” from 2 to 3 p.m. July 30. Register at z.umn.edu/homepickling.

• “Preserving Tomatoes,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Register at z.umn.edu/preservingtomatoes.

• “Dry it: You’ll like it!” from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. Register at z.umn.edu/dryit.

• “Preserving Fall Vegetables,” from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables.

• “Safely Fermenting Food at Home,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Register at z.umn.edu/fermenting.

Can’t join the webinars? Check out the food preservation resources on the University of Minnesota Extension website at extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.