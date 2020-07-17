expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2020

University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

By Submitted

Published 4:49 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

Suzanne Driessen, University of Minnesota Extension food safety educator, will offer free webinars on food preservation, according to a press release.

Dates, times and registration links to the free webinars are as follows:

• “Basics of Home Canning: Safety First,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Register at z.umn.edu/homecanning.

• “Pickling: It’s Not Just for Cucumbers!” from 2 to 3 p.m. July 30. Register at z.umn.edu/homepickling.

• “Preserving Tomatoes,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3. Register at z.umn.edu/preservingtomatoes.

• “Dry it: You’ll like it!” from 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. Register at z.umn.edu/dryit.

• “Preserving Fall Vegetables,” from 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Register at z.umn.edu/fallvegetables.

• “Safely Fermenting Food at Home,” from 4 to 5 p.m. Sept. 29. Register at z.umn.edu/fermenting.

Can’t join the webinars? Check out the food preservation resources on the University of Minnesota Extension website at extension.umn.edu/food-safety/preserving-and-preparing.

Health Updates

Reports on “recovered” COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New confirmed cases decrease statewide; hospitalizations increase

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota’s First Congressional District

News

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Business

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

News

An annual family tradition

Business

More than 27,400 businesses applied for relief program

News

Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Albert Lea Tigers

Inducting a legend

News

USDA commissioner approves Minnesota hemp plan

News

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts

News

Palmer amaranth found in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arbery slaying defendant faces a separate state investigation

News

Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make policy

Education

Millions told full return to school in fall unlikely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

News

University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports