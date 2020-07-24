expand
Ad Spot

July 24, 2020

Twins place Odorizzi on injured list with back soreness

By Associated Press

Published 2:19 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins set their opening day roster on Thursday, with right-hander Jake Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list due to mild soreness in his upper back.

Rich Hill will take Odorizzi’s place the first time through the rotation, scheduled to start on Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox. José Berríos will take the mound for the opener on Friday, with Kenta Maeda set for Sunday and Homer Bailey on track for next week.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said he expected Odorizzi to throw a bullpen session at some point during the weekend. The 2019 All-Star will be eligible to rejoin the active roster on July 30. With an off day on Monday, the Twins might not need an additional starter before Odorizzi is cleared.

Backup catcher Willians Astudillo, who tested positive for the coronavirus upon his arrival at camp and has yet to work out with the team, joined Odorizzi on the injured list. Center fielder Byron Buxton, who suffered a left mid-foot sprain on July 13, was included on the 30-man roster and expected to join the Twins in Chicago. The biggest surprise on the opening day roster was Australian rookie outfielder Aaron Whitefield, a speedster who finished last season in Double-A.

Major league rosters must be trimmed to 28 players in two weeks, and then to 26 players two weeks after that.

News

Highway 251 detour to change; road west of Hollandale to close

Lake Mills

Iowa announces new high school football schedule

News

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Featured News

Severe weather destroys Alden man’s barn

Health Updates

Feds send team to evaluate Minnesota’s coronavirus response

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Total statewide cases approaching 50,000; 5 new deaths reported

News

Capitol fence to go soon; Columbus statue to stay in storage

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles broken into and other reports

Business

Alden business relocates, expands

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota governor signs police accountability bill into law

Education

Albert Lea high school graduations to be live-streamed

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces 9 tax evasion counts

News

Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see a few new cases; over 700 new cases statewide

Featured News

‘I’m very fortunate’

News

McConnell set to unveil new $1 trillion virus aid package, despite GOP revolt

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties

Health Updates

Walz signs order requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in crash west of Albert Lea and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim team gets new head coach

News

Get your Minnesota State Fair food fix with a drive-thru ‘food parade’

News

Minnesota food shelves, already busy, brace for bigger demand

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Education

Transforming a campus