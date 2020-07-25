expand
Ad Spot
A.L. Magazine
Weather
Classifieds
Public Notices
Facebook
Submit
Send: News tip
Send: Calendar event
Send: Video
Send: Photo
Order: Photo
Send: Letter to the Editor
Send: Birth announcement
Send: Engagement announcement
Send: Wedding announcement
Subscribe
E-Edition
July 25, 2020
Home
News
Progress
Health Updates
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Obits
Extras
Services
You Might Like
Mayo Clinic Express Care locations in Albert Lea and…
Tractors cruise through area
By
Submitted
Email the author
Published 8:31 pm Friday, July 24, 2020
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Opinion
Editorial: Don’t let mask mandate hurt business community
Editorial: Tribune Thumbs
Live United: Need for food services is expected to rise next month
April Jeppson: It’s amazing how music affects your mood
Guest Column: Supporting the area’s smallest communities
Latest Sports
Tee it Up for Campers golf tourney scheduled
Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest deer this season
2 holes-in-one hit at Wedgewood
Vikings get entire 15-player draft class under contract
Twins place Odorizzi on injured list with back soreness
Latest Stories
Albert Lea school board begins talks on referendum
New exhibit’s goal is to help people escape
Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House of Representatives District 27A
Tractors cruise through area
Mayo Clinic Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin to reopen
Latest Local News
Albert Lea school board begins talks on referendum
New exhibit’s goal is to help people escape
Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House of Representatives District 27A
Tractors cruise through area
Mayo Clinic Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin to reopen
Special Section
More special sections
Financials
<br />
Education
Albert Lea school board begins talks on referendum
Arts & Culture
New exhibit’s goal is to help people escape
Elections & Campaigns
Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House of Representatives District 27A
Gallery
Tractors cruise through area
Business
Mayo Clinic Express Care locations in Albert Lea and Austin to reopen
Cops, Courts & Fires
Court Dispositions: July 21-22, 2020
News
Drive-thru Ruby’s Pantry scheduled for August
News
MDA expands Minnesota farm, rural helpline
News
NAMI will host a virtual walk
Education
MDA receives Farm to School grant from USDA
News
Farmers eligible for debt relief
News
Tee it Up for Campers golf tourney scheduled
Business
Albert Lea law firm hires a new attorney, former police officer
News
Hunters will have more opportunities to harvest deer this season
Education
‘Quite an adventure’
Cops, Courts & Fires
Man dies after crash west of Albert Lea
News
Highway 251 detour to change; road west of Hollandale to close
Lake Mills
Iowa announces new high school football schedule
News
Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
Featured News
Severe weather destroys Alden man’s barn
Health Updates
Feds send team to evaluate Minnesota’s coronavirus response
Health Updates
Daily COVID-19 update: Total statewide cases approaching 50,000; 5 new deaths reported
News
Capitol fence to go soon; Columbus statue to stay in storage
Cops, Courts & Fires
Vehicles broken into and other reports
Sections
Home
News
Sports
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Classifieds
Services
About Us
Subscribe
Policies
Terms of use
Submit a news tip
Submit a photo
Copyright
© 2020, Albert Lea Tribune