Torrential rain causes flooding in south-central Minnesota

By Andrew Krueger, Minnesota Public Radio News

Heavy rain that started Saturday evening in south-central Minnesota continued through the night, adding up to more than a half-foot by Sunday morning in some areas and flooding roads.

Flash flood warnings were issued overnight from New Ulm, Mankato and Faribault to the north and west. Among the hardest-hit areas were parts of Sibley and Nicollet counties, where weather spotters reported flooded roads overnight as storm after storm moved across the same area.

The National Weather Service reported that 5 to 10 inches of rain had fallen in that area through Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, the flash flood warnings were replaced with a longer-duration flood warning for the Mankato area, and points north and west along the Minnesota River valley. That warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday.

A flash flood watch remained in effect from south-central into southeast Minnesota through noon Sunday.

MnDOT reported Sunday morning that it was closing State Highway 93 south of Henderson because of water over the roadway. There also was flooding along State Highway 22 south of Kasota, in Le Sueur County.

And MnDOT reported the closure of the U.S. Highway 169 off-ramps to Lookout Drive in North Mankato due to flooding for a time, but they reopened later Sunday morning.

Authorities urged drivers in south-central Minnesota to be on the lookout for flooded or washed-out roads.

The overnight torrential rain followed severe storms that produced a couple possible tornado touchdowns Saturday evening near Gaylord in Sibley County. There were no immediate reports of damage.