Terry Larsen, 67

Terry Larsen, a native and resident of Albert Lea Minnesota, passed away Friday 24 July 2020.

Born Thursday 12 Feb 1953, Terry was the fourth of 6 sons of Marilyn (Ellis) Larsen and LeRoy Larsen. A 1972 graduate of Albert Lea High School, he excelled in football, track and chorus.

After graduating, Terry loved his job manufacturing laminated wood beams at Weyerhaeuser Albert Lea. Leaving Albert Lea, he worked at a dairy operation near Caledonia Minnesota, a coal mine outside Gillette Wyoming and drove truck over icy mountain passes.

Returning to Albert Lea, Terry married twice, first to Teresa Burke then to Eva Larsen. He and Eva became proud owners and operators of a successful floor cleaning company, serving large clients like Walmart.

Having no children, Terry pursued his deep passions of hunting and fishing. When Terry was young, the Albert Lea area abounded with excellent habitat for ducks and pheasants. He sat in cold marshlands awaiting ducks. He walked miles of fencerow for each pheasant, always accompanied by a beloved golden retriever. He intimately knew all the local fishing lakes including Fountain, Bear and Beaver. With or without a buddy, Terry loved hunting and fishing. He was quick to share a delicious meal of roast pheasant, BB’s included.

We remember Terry for his soulful, angelic singing voice reminiscent of his mother. We remember his ridiculous tales of the one that got away. We remember his infectious laugh, his wild and free spirit. To the end, the world never tamed Terry Larsen.

Terry is survived by wife Eva, brothers Ron (Judy), Denny (Sue), Gary, Mike (Linda) and Steve (Claire) and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father and billions of others.

Private memorial gatherings are planned. The family asks you to gather and memorialize Terry as you see fit. Memorial donations may be sent to Ducks Unlimited or Pheasants Forever.