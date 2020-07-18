Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota and the Upper Midwest Agricultural Safety and Health Center are partnering to provide free online suicide prevention classes tailored to farming communities, according to a press release. This effort aims to change public perceptions in agricultural communities and better equip them to identify and help people who may be having thoughts of suicide. Called “Question, Persuade, Refer for Agricultural Communities,” the program helps individuals learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. The class will be offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17. To register, see “Classes” at namimn.org. For further information, call 651-645-2948.

NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization that works to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its programs of education, support and advocacy.