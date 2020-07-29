expand
Ad Spot

July 29, 2020

Storage unit broken into and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 10:29 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Police received a report at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday of a storage unit that was broken into at 401 Pilot St. License plates were believed to have been stolen. 

 

Suspicious person reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person in a silver Nissan vehicle that was reportedly driving around his property multiple times in Hayward. 

 

Campaign signs stolen 

Police received a report at 9:04 a.m. Tuesday of political signs that were stolen at 1021 Skylark Lane. 

Campaign signs were reported missing from a yard at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at 1701 Southview Lane. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday at 1820 Margaretha Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at 201 W. Main St.

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations in Minnesota again pass 300; new cases reported in 3 area counties

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic participating in VA Community Care Network

Gallery

Options presented to council for new sporting complex

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit broken into and other reports

News

State moves prisoner intake from St. Cloud due to COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: White supremacist instigated looting at George Floyd protest

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Dealing with the long-term impacts of life-changing storms

Featured News

New mural created at park warming house

News

Flocked for Relay for Life

News

This Week in History: Apollo 11 command module truck passes through Albert Lea

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seeds possibly from China

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 24-27, 2020

News

Catholic Charities gets new development director

News

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues

News

Ruby’s Pantry canceled

Business

Businesses burned in Floyd upheaval weigh next steps

Cops, Courts & Fires

Prosecutors want no audio-visual coverage of cops’ trials

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

News

Feds launch Minnesota office on missing Indigenous cases

Featured News

Throne named conference Coach of the Year

News

Jacobson building repairs could cost $300K

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations up across state; new cases reported locally

Cops, Courts & Fires

House damaged by fire and other reports