July 31, 2020

Signs stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:13 am Friday, July 31, 2020

Political signs were reported stolen at 8:05 a.m. Thursday from the front yard of 1901 Bridge Ave. 

Police received a report at 12:41 a.m. Thursday of a sign that was stolen from the front yard at 1419 Academy Ave. 

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 8:36 a.m. Thursday of a person whose package had been stolen from outside an apartment door at 1704 Sunset St. 

A can of gasoline was reported stolen at 3:16 p.m. Thursday from a garage at 1201 Virginia Place. 

A bike was reported stolen at 11:13 p.m. Thursday at 821 Water St. 

 

2 arrested on violation

Police arrested Ibrahim Ibrahim, 37, on an order for protection violation at 3:49 p.m. Thursday at 2021 W. Main St. 

Police arrested Miguel Munos, 33, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 5:26 p.m. Thursday at 1415 Frank Ave. 

 

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 4:39 p.m. Thursday at 1619 Blake Ave. 

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Thursday of a hit-and-run crash that reportedly happened a few hours prior at East Main Street and Blake Avenue. 

