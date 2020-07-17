expand
July 17, 2020

Sherri Carlson

By Submitted

Published 10:51 am Friday, July 17, 2020

Sherri Lee Carlson of Owatonna, MN (formerly of Hollandale, MN) passed away at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN on July 1, 2020 at age 47. She was born April 8, 1973 in Rochester, MN to Richard and Carol (Richardson) Carlson. At age 10, Sherri began living with her foster parents, Skip and Carol Cromwell.

She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1992. She enjoyed playing the clarinet in the high school band and participating in Girl Scouts, selling the most cookies in one year. After high school, Sherri attended Granite Falls Vocational School where she studied child care.

Sherri began working at Hy-Vee in Albert Lea at age 16, she continued to work there for 16 years. She also worked as a para substitute for Albert Lea Schools.

Sherri was baptized at age 12 at First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove. She remained an active member of the church by helping and participating with Sunday school, summer bible school, and bible study groups; she enjoyed sharing her love for Our Savior Jesus Christ. In addition, she volunteered at the Youth for Christ in Albert Lea. Sherri also enjoyed gardening, puzzles, board games, and visiting with family and friends.

She is survived by her foster parents, Skip Cromwell and Carol Cox-Herr (Bill); foster sister, Jaclyn Cromwell-Olson (Travis); brothers, Dan Gulbertson and James Carlson; sister, Angie Carlson; foster grandparents, Marguerite (Mickey) Nelson; aunt, Elaine Mucha; special friend, Roger Oberg and many step siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles.

Sherri was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and foster grandparents.

A funeral service will be held at 2 pm at First Baptist Church in Clarks Grove, MN on Friday, July 24. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.

