Scholarship contest open

A1 Auto Transport is offering students the chance to win one of three scholarships that can help relieve some of the burdens of college tuition, according to a press release.

A1 Auto Transport runs the program every year and offers three students financial aid to encourage them to continue their studies and offer a hand in covering the tuition fees.

According to the College Board, over 44 million Americans currently hold a total of 1.4 trillion in college debt, the release stated.

The A1 Auto Transport scholarship is organized in the shape of a competition where candidates are required to send in articles or essays. After a special committee reviews all the applications, a total of three different awards are given to the students, as follows:

• First prize: $1000

• Second prize: $500

• Third prize: $250

The money will be sent directly to the student’s financial aid office of the school, college, university or other educational institution they are attending.

The scholarship is designed for any current student, full time or part-time, enrolled in an accredited or non-accredited college, truck driving school or any other logistics program connected to the auto shipping industry.

To be eligible, participants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0. No minimum age is required.

Those wishing to apply should write a compelling essay or article on one of the topics connected to A1 Auto Transport. The piece must be original, be at least 1,000 words, and not previously published anywhere else. The A1 Auto Transport committee will check all the essays received for plagiarism and publishing history, and pieces that do not follow this requirement will be disqualified.

Some possible topics are motorcycle shipping, enclosed auto shipping, auto-shipping complexities, major issues in the industry and how to fix them or how modern technology helps improve the industry, among others.

Essays or articles can be sent to scholarships@a1autotransport.com. Also included in the email should be the applicant’s full name, contact information, and information about the school, college or other educational institution you attend, such as its name and contact information.

The winners of the scholarships will be contacted by A1 Auto Transport via email. The winners will also be announced publicly on the A1 Auto Transport website. All of the submitted articles will be published on the platform, along with their authors.