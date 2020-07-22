expand
July 22, 2020

Sarah Stultz: What do your face masks say about you?

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:12 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

 

With additional businesses requiring face masks in recent weeks, more and more people have been wearing masks when they are out and about.

As someone who is sometimes easily distracted, I’ve enjoyed getting to see the variety of face masks when I’m out and about and how they seem to have turned into an extension of people’s personalities.

Some wear the generic solid-colored surgical masks that you can buy in bulk these days from many stores. Some treat the recommendation or requirement to wear a face mask as an opportunity for a new fashion accessory and try to match them to the rest of their outfit. And others, on a different note, don’t care what they look like and just choose a variety of designs. The print options for mask fabric really are endless.

There’s everything from floral to polka dots to cartoon characters to everything in between. You can even advertise your favorite political party or candidate on your face mask.

I’ve also seen a few people with what I would describe as  heavy-duty masks that almost look like some type of body armor that the person is wearing.  I wonder if they tout an increased level of protection?

In addition to the style of the mask itself, I also like to note how the mask is fastened around the head — whether through elastic, ties or some other device — and I pay attention to how easy it is for the person to wear the mask, whether it looks semi-comfortable and, for children, whether the mask stays up and is child-friendly.

The other day online, I saw an advertisement for children’s masks sold by Crayola. The set included five masks, each a different color, made to look like crayons. The masks were associated with back-to-school supplies, and the child would essentially wear a different colored mask each day of the week.

It is crazy to think of how the market for face masks has exploded in the last few months.

I, for one, appreciate the variety of masks now available and that there are many options.

As I see masks that work well for others, I try to find out where they got them and how I can get my hands on one of them, too.

While I’m not sure on the effectiveness, I’ve also seen a fair amount of people wear bandanas that can be pulled up from around the neck and that don’t have to be strapped around the ears.

As it looks like masks will be around for a while, what do your masks say about you?

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.

