expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2020

Sanó rejoins Twins after clearing virus quarantine

By Associated Press

Published 4:22 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó has finally joined the Minnesota Twins on the field, after a frustrating wait to be cleared following his quarantine for a positive coronavirus test.

Sanó, who is switching to first base this season, took part in his first workouts of summer camp on Wednesday. He tested positive upon arrival in Minnesota from the Dominican Republic two weeks ago, despite never feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. So he was relegated to hitting off a tee and doing agility work in his basement.

“That was a hard process. I got my mind strong and was still positive and did my job,” Sanó said. “I want to say thank you, God, for the opportunity now that everything’s clear and everything’s gone.”

Backup catcher Willians Astudillo also tested positive upon arrival and awaits clearance.

Center fielder Byron Buxton also got good news with the diagnosis of a left mid-foot sprain, stemming from an injury he suffered Monday during an intrasquad game. He said Wednesday he has no doubt he’ll be ready for the season opener July 24.

“I’m playing. I ain’t worried about that. I’ll be there,” Buxton said.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said the team would be cautious.

“We think Buck’s going to be good to go going forward, but in time. It may be a couple of days before he’s out there again. It could potentially be maybe even a little bit longer than that. There’s no way to know for sure. We’re going to let it play out,” Baldelli said.

Health Updates

Reports on “recovered” COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New confirmed cases decrease statewide; hospitalizations increase

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota’s First Congressional District

News

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Business

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

News

An annual family tradition

Business

More than 27,400 businesses applied for relief program

News

Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Albert Lea Tigers

Inducting a legend

News

USDA commissioner approves Minnesota hemp plan

News

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts

News

Palmer amaranth found in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arbery slaying defendant faces a separate state investigation

News

Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make policy

Education

Millions told full return to school in fall unlikely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

News

University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports