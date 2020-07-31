expand
July 31, 2020

Roger C. Nelson  1921-2020

Published 9:52 am Friday, July 31, 2020

Roger C. Nelson, 98, of Albert Lea, MN was born Sept. 16th, 1921 in Albert Lea, the son of Russell C. and Anna (Solberg) Nelson. Roger died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 26th, 2020. Roger was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1939 and Albert Lea Junior College in 1941. He joined the Army Air Corps for the duration of World War II. After that, he graduated from the University of MN School of Business.

Roger C. Nelson

He entered the family insurance business, known as Strong Insurance Agency founded by his grandfather Julius Nelson and included his father, Russell and Uncle, Lyman Nelson.

He married Cynthia Ash on August 29th, 1948 at Salem Lutheran Church, Albert Lea.

He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He was a lifetime member of Kiwanis Club, Elks Club, and the Sons of Norway. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the First State Bank of Emmons, Lea College, Naeve Hospital, and the Alden-Conger School District. He was a life-long member of Salem Lutheran Church and very active in all lay activities.

He was a loving spouse, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, dancing, fishing, reading, down-hill skiing, traveling, his morning coffee group, and taking care of his rural acreage near Alden.

Preceding him in death are his parents Russell and Anna, sister Dorothy Mae Ohles and husband Ole Ohles, brother-in-Law Elliott Ash and wife Agnes Ash, and brother-in-law Dr. Richard Hunter.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Cynthia; children Craig S. Nelson (Mary) of Sioux Falls, SD, Reid C. Nelson of Albert Lea, Debra A Stolarcek (John) of Albert Lea; Grandchildren Jennifer Ewing (Gregg) of Eagan, MN, Kirsten Stotz (Michael) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rachel C. Nelson of Brooklyn, NY; Great-grandchildren Shellby and Pennelope Ewing, Nora, Eliza, and Jacob Stotz; sister-in-law Wanda Plummer and husband William Plummer of Spring Creek, NV, sister-in-law Audrey Hunter of Mt Horeb, WI and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial gifts are preferred to Salem Lutheran Church, 115 N Washington Ave., Albert Lea, MN.

