July 28, 2020

Randall “Randy” Holty, of Albert Lea, passed away at his home in Albert Lea from complications due to ALS on July 26, 2020. He was 57 years old.

A visitation will take place from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea. A graveside service will follow around 3:15 PM at Lakewood Cemetery. Pastor Eileen Woyen will be officiating. As per state regulations, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Randy was born June 1, 1963 in Albert Lea to Roger and Suzanne (Jensen) Holty. Before he graduated, Randy spent some time as a cook for the Canton Café. After graduating from Albert Lea High School, he started at Streaters and worked there for over 35 years. Randy was blessed with two daughters, Raechel and Tabetha. On August 24, 2013, he was united in marriage to Lori Malepsy at Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea.

Randy and Lori looked forward to their evening, scenic drives together around the parks and lakes. Randy loved spending time with his family. When his children were young, he would take them camping and would sneak them on the motorcycle to pop wheelies in the driveway. Randy and his dad bonded over their fishing trips to Milaca and to South Dakota.

Known as the “Candy Crush King”, Randy was always trying to help his friends get past the level they were stuck on. He had a fondness for fast cars and all things with chrome. Randy also liked heading down to Diamond Joe’s to try and be the big winner.

Randy was known for putting great time and effort into buying thoughtful and unique gifts to every person. He was a kind-hearted and loving soul. Randy was the type that would give you the shirt off his back and expect nothing in return.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Lori; parents, Roger and Suzanne; daughters, Raechel Raverty and Tabetha (Luke) Andersen; grandchildren, Marshall, Maddux and Mikko; siblings, Becky (Scott) Ferch, Mardell (Ordean) Oyer, Cheryl (Jeff) Erickson and Patricia (Marc) Loge; he will also be missed by many other loving extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Curtis and Marie Jensen and Howard and Rose Holty; and a son-in-law, Mark Raverty. Randy also joins his special pups, Buddy and Buddy Jr, over the Rainbow Bridge.

