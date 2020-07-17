expand
Ad Spot

July 17, 2020

Warrant issued in shooting

By Staff Reports

Published 3:26 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

A warrant was issued Friday afternoon for the man who is believed to have shot another man in the arm Thursday morning in Albert Lea.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., 41, is wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Albert Lea police stated Barrientos reportedly got into an argument with the victim at 7:22 a.m. Thursday at 1201 Gene Ave., and the victim was shot in the arm.

Police did not have an update on the man’s condition, but at the time of the shooting, the injury was thought to be not life-threatening.

Barrientos was known to the victim, and there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

Look to the Tribune for more information as it becomes available.

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports

News

Heat index values to pass 100 Saturday

Elections & Campaigns

Don’t let COVID-19 stop your vote. Here’s how to vote by mail in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with shooting Waseca officer pleads guilty to attempted murder

Business

Minnesota unemployment rate falls to 8.6% after record high (with poll)

Business

List of national retail chains requiring masks is growing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County records first COVID-19 death

News

Vikings fall to Saints in regional playoff

Cops, Courts & Fires

Home burglarized and other reports

News

Council weighs reopening splash pad, allowing rentals of city properties

News

Demand for jobless aid high, even as economy slowly picks up

Health Updates

State officials: ‘We are at a worrisome point’

Cops, Courts & Fires

‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: No new cases in Faribault, Freeborn counties

Business

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores

Business

Albert Lea manufacturing plant to close in September

News

2020 Mower County Fair canceled

Cops, Courts & Fires

Floyd family to announce civil lawsuit against Minneapolis

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body camera footage of Floyd arrest could show more of story

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Business

‘Golf is up’ at Albert Lea courses