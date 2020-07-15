Patsy Irene Knutson, age 76, of Wells, MN went with the Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN with Pr. Meg Sander officiating. Funeral will be live streamed on Facebook Live. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10:00- 10:45 am at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be Monday July 20, 2020 in Rice Lake Cemetery in Foster Twp., Faribault Co., MN at 11:00 AM. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com

Pat was born December 20, 1943 in Wells, the daughter of Alvin and Adeline (Passer) Werner. She was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Knutson June 2, 1962 in Sioux Falls, SD. Pat was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Wells. She worked at Swift Eckrich in Wells, Minnesota Elevator in Mankato, MN and Fun.com of Mankato. Pat was known for her love of Coco-Cola, her excessive book reading, humor and spunk. She was a quiet woman that loved a joke or prank.

She enjoyed soaking up the California sun after retirement and was very proud of her tan. She loved traveling with her brother Dan and his wife Judy, as well as her children on adventures. She enjoyed time spent sitting on the deck with her family and friends.

Patsy is survived by her daughters: Sandra (Robert) Dicario of Vista, CA, Kathy Knutson of Choctaw, OK, Bonnie Knutson of Mankato, MN, Mary Foley of Wells, MN, and Lori Knutson of Wells, MN; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Robert (Betty) Werner, Dan (Judy) Werner, all of Wells, MN; along with many nieces, nephews and their families and a host of friends.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, sister-Carol “Cookie” Herme (2016), husband Kenneth (2005) and son Larry (2017).

She will be missed by many. SEE YOU AROUND LIKE A WHEEL MOM!