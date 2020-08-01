expand
Ad Spot

August 1, 2020

New provider in Albert Lea

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

Dr. David Heine, a family medicine physician, is currently scheduling appointments for patients in Albert Lea and surrounding communities, according to a press release. He will continue to serve the Albert Lea area in the MercyOne Albert Lea Clinic once that space is constructed.

David Heine

Heine, his wife and two sons are enjoying their new apartment in Albert Lea and view of the lake from historic Main Street, the release stated. Active “lake people,” they have already been boating, fishing and kayaking.

A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Heine knew he wanted to be a doctor since the seventh grade. He attributes his passion for compassionate patient care to many outstanding mentors along the way and is pleased to be working alongside a group of dedicated community members and an experienced, devoted team of health care leaders, the release stated.

“I feel this opportunity to help build this community health care clinic in Albert Lea is exactly what my next chapter is meant to be,” he said. “Over the years I have been drawn to providing the best Quality Care outcomes. Albert Lea provides a wonderful opportunity to combine my core beliefs together: quality community based and patient-centered care. I am honored to be part of this project.”

Heine received his undergraduate degree from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, and his MD from Mayo Medical School in Rochester.

Heine will see patients at 2580 Bridge St. in Albert Lea address beginning in August. Call 641-494-5308 to schedule an appointment.

News

Minnesota faces potential $4.7B deficit due to pandemic

News

Negotiators huddle in Capitol after $600 benefit expires

Albert Lea Tigers

Play continues for Albert Lea grad

Featured News

Reports call for significant reduction in nutrient pollution in watershed

Arts & Culture

New Albert Lea Art Center exhibit to feature series on popular Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota House District 27B

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 28-30, 2020

News

Parkinson’s support group disbands

Elections & Campaigns

Political signs not permitted on state highway rights of way

Health Updates

New provider in Albert Lea

News

Fall Moose firearms classes canceled

Education

Free school supplies to be available

News

ITC Midwest to conduct line patrols

Business

‘I’m going to miss it’

Business

Minnesota company gets most aid in Iowa hog disposal program

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota AG sues rodeo owner for violating COVID-19 order

Cops, Courts & Fires

DEA warns of scammers impersonating employees

Cops, Courts & Fires

4 taken to the hospital after Hayward crash

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in the area, one new person hospitalized from Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Signs stolen and other reports

Elections & Campaigns

Trump faces rare rebuke from GOP for floating election delay

Education

Albert Lea district planning for in-person learning for K-5, hybrid for 6-12

Albert Lea Tigers

MSHSL to present return to play options Tuesday

Business

Chamber to provide 18,000 masks to local businesses