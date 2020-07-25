NAMI will host a virtual walk

For the past 14 years, National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota has brought together thousands of people to raise awareness about mental illnesses and provide support for NAMI’s programs of education, support and advocacy for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its annual NAMIWalks event, according to a press release. This year’s NAMIWalks will be a little different, but has the same aims. It will be a NAMIWalks Do It Together virtual walk.

This year’s modified NAMIWalks DIT Walk event is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 and has a new format that will combine virtual socially distanced components with real life safe-distance celebrations. All are encouraged to join with mental health supporters and advocates in a one-hour online meeting and to find out how to participate. Choose one of the meetings to learn more: 6 p.m. July 30, 9 a.m. July 31, noon Aug. 4, noon Aug. 5 or 2 p.m. Aug. 6. To register, see classes at namimn.org or contact directorofdevelopment@namimn.org or 651-645-2948, extension 104.