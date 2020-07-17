expand
July 19, 2020

Multiple Vikings names to All-Conference teams in Top of Iowa East

By Tyler Julson

Published 4:22 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

A total of 10 players and coaches were selected to receive postseason honors in the Top of Iowa East Conference.

The baseball team had six players selected to first, second and honorable mention teams and the head coach, Jeff Ferstein, was selected as the Coach of the Year.

Juniors Cade Hengesteg and Ethian Tasker were selected as the first team recipients. Senior Ross DeAroun, and juniors Kael Julseth and Isaac Renteria were honored as second team selections.

Senior Caden Schrage was named to the honorable mention list.

The Vikings finished their season with an 8-5 record in the shortened 2020 season.

On the softball team, three players received All-Conference honors.

Junior Kayla Senne was the only play selected to the first team, while senior Jaela Parks made it as a second team selection.  Senior Peyton Pangburn was named as an honorable mention.

The Vikings finished their season in the second round of the regional playoffs with a record of 5-7.

