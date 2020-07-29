Minnesotans report receiving mystery seeds possibly from China

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has been receiving reports of residents receiving unsolicited packages of seeds appearing to come from China, according to a press release. Officials in other states, including Louisiana, Utah, Virginia and Washington, have reported similar situations. Any Minnesotan receiving a package of seeds they did not order should not plant the seeds and contact the MDA.

“We’re uncertain what these seeds may be and why people are receiving these unsolicited packages,” said Denise Thiede, MDA’s seed unit supervisor. “Until we know more, we encourage people to contact us because of the risk they may pose to Minnesota agriculture and our natural landscapes.”

Minnesotans should do the following if they have received unsolicited packages of seeds:

• Do not throw away the package or its contents.

• Do not plant the seeds.

• Contact Arrest the Pest at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us and provide your name, contact information and the date the package was received.

Officials will coordinate shipping the packaging and contents to the MDA Seed Program.

The MDA is working with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Smuggling Interdiction and Trade Compliance Program on identification and destruction of the seeds.