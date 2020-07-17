expand
Ad Spot

July 19, 2020

Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

By Associated Press

Published 4:51 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s hospitals have asked Gov. Tim Walz to impose a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter released Friday, the Minnesota Hospital Association urged the governor to act quickly to protect Minnesota from the surge hitting other states. While hospitalizations in Minnesota for COVID-19 have been declining, the group pointed out that the state’s positivity rate and new case counts are rising again.

“We have a narrow window of time to slow the spread of the virus, so we are asking you to mandate the wearing of face masks statewide as soon as possible,” said the letter from Dr. Rahul Koranne, president and CEO of the association.

Walz told Minnesota Public Radio on Friday he hasn’t made a decision. While the Democratic governor said he’s willing to order a mandate “at some point in time,” he’d like to get Republican support rather than impose it unilaterally. He said he’s watching the state’s positivity rate creep upward, and it makes him nervous.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported 669 more confirmed cases plus seven deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 1,533. Hospitalization rates remain at some of their lowest since mid-April. The department reported 252 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 110 in intensive care.

Health Updates

Reports on “recovered” COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New confirmed cases decrease statewide; hospitalizations increase

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota’s First Congressional District

News

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Business

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

News

An annual family tradition

Business

More than 27,400 businesses applied for relief program

News

Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Albert Lea Tigers

Inducting a legend

News

USDA commissioner approves Minnesota hemp plan

News

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts

News

Palmer amaranth found in Winona County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Arbery slaying defendant faces a separate state investigation

News

Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make policy

Education

Millions told full return to school in fall unlikely

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jay-Z, other celebs ask feds to probe student’s death

Health Updates

Minnesota hospitals ask Walz for statewide mask mandate

News

University of Minnesota Extension now offering free webinars

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant issued in shooting

News

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties report new cases; statewide cases top 45K

Cops, Courts & Fires

Male shot in arm in Albert Lea and other reports