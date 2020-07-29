Memorial Services for Maxine M. Rogness will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Albert Lea. The Reverend Dwight Netzer will officiate Masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Maxine died peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, having just celebrated her 90th birthday.

She was born on July 25, 1930, in Freeborn County the daughter of Charles C. and E. Marie (Armstrong) Smith.

Max graduated from Alden High School and then began nursing school. She met and married Freeman O. Rogness and they began their life together. The couple was blessed with five children, Tony, Bradley, Dan, Dyla and Paul. They lived in Mason City, IA for a short time, then Emmons, MN , later making Albert Lea their home. While raising her family, Max managed fabric stores and worked at Herbergers. Once her children were grown, she and daughter Dyla completed their nurses training together at Austin Community College. She worked at Naeve Hospital and later completed her nursing career at a psych unit in Sun City, AZ.

In everything she did she always gave more than 100%. She was a faithful church member and volunteer and will be remembered as being one of the “church basement ladies” at First Presbyterian Church. She faithfully kept family and friends in her daily thoughts and prayers.

She was a voracious reader, for her generation an original “house flipper” with a great eye for interior design, and was extremely talented seamstress.

With all of that said, Maxine was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother, who engaged herself in all of our lives.

Max is survived by her children Tony (Jan) Rogness of Albert Lea, Bradley (Nancy) Rogness of Buffalo, MN, Dan (Marsha) Rogness of Faribault, MN, Dyla (Scott) Jensen of Albert Lea, Paul Rogness of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren: Josh (Jodi) Rogness, Zach (Jill) Rogness, Ed (Mandy) Schumann, Mandy (Derik) Budig, Tim (Jeannette) Schumann, Krista (Chad) Kemp, step grandchildren: Julie (Rick) Czaja, Kathie (Dave) Rue, Karen (Mike) Hinzmann, Matt (Francesca) Jensen, Nathan (Laura) Jensen; many great grandchildren; sisters: Dona Sens, Eileen Leland and Charlotte Peterson, brother Bruce Smith, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Doty Smith, Elaine Rogness, Charles and Helen Rogness, Gary and Charlotte Rogness, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the First Presbyterian Church.