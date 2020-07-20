expand
July 20, 2020

Marlys Jentoft

By Submitted

Published 9:23 am Monday, July 20, 2020

Marlys A. Jentoft aged 78 of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, passed away on July 15, 2020, due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.

Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time. A “Celebration of Life” Memorial Service will be held in the future at Our Father’s House at 18358 US-69 in Albert Lea, Minnesota where Marlys worked closely with her husband Kip who served as the pastor for 26 years.

Marlys was born in Duluth, Minnesota on August 8, 1941. She graduated from Denfeld High School in 1959.

Marlys married Kip Jentoft on December 4, 1958, and they were married 60 years.

Marlys was a professional artist and painter and participated in a number of art shows where she showed and sold her paintings. She also was a talented musician and pianist and shared this gift with her church and other communities throughout her life. Marlys was actively involved in the local community in Albert Lea including disaster preparedness efforts and working with the victims crisis hotline. She was very involved in the youth ministry at Our Father’s House and helped lead the annual clothing giveaways. When she moved to Select Senior Living, in Coon Rapids Minnesota, she volunteered her time there, sharing her music, teaching art, and helping with a variety of other activities. She loved people and they loved her.

Marlys is survived by her sons Keith and Karl, her daughter Kay, and ten grandchildren.

Marlys is preceded in death by her husband Kip, her mother Anne, and her father Evert.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Our Father’s House at 18358 US-69, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007.

The family of Marlys Jentoft wishes to thank the many friends and family who have shared their lives with Marlys over the years.

