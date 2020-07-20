expand
July 20, 2020

By Submitted

Published 9:24 am Monday, July 20, 2020

Marilynn D. Chicos, age 68, of Le Roy, MN entered God’s Kingdom of glory on July 19, 2020.

She was born May 08, 1952 in Shell Lake, WI to Joe and Anna (Sommerfeld) Wickman. Marilynn became a child of God through the sacrament of Holy Baptism at St John’s Lutheran Church in Shell Lake, WI. On December 25, 1965 she publicly professed her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior through the rite of confirmation and on November 19, 1988 Marilynn was united in Holy Matrimony with Mike Chicos at all Saints Catholic Church in New Richland, MN. Marilynn graduated from Prior Lake High School in Prior Lake and also graduated from Mankato State University with a teaching degree. She was a Special Ed Teacher in Ellendale, MN and Rose Creek, MN

Marilyn is survived by her husband Mike Chicos of Le Roy, MN, 3 step-children; Jared Chicos of Cheyenne, WY, Michelle Chicos of Janesville, MN and Jason Chicos of Lakeville, MN, 2 sisters; Evey (Wayne) Stuemke of Mankato, MN and Joan (Gary) Olson of Richfield, MN, 1 brother; Al (Donna) Wickman of Quincy, IL along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a public visitation at the Hindt Funeral Home in Le Roy from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday July 21. Social distancing will be followed and the family requests masks be worn. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN following a private service on Wednesday.

Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com

