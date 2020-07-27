Man injured in rollover near Twin Lakes

A 30-year-old Waseca man was injured Friday night in a vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 69 northeast of Twin Lakes.

Cody Dean Schoultz was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The law enforcement agency stated Schoultz was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo northbound on Highway 69 at 7:25 p.m. when the car entered the ditch near 150th Street and rolled.

His passenger, Sean Donte Doss, 35, of Albert Lea, was not injured.

Both men were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol stated.

Assisting the State Patrol were the Emmons Fire Department, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance.