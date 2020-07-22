expand
July 23, 2020

Man injured in crash west of Albert Lea and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 12:35 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

An 80-year-old man was injured Tuesday in a crash off of Freeborn County Road 46 west of Albert Lea. 

Robert Eugene Arnold was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after the crash, which happened at the road’s intersection with 715th Avenue. 

Arnold was reportedly driving east on Freeborn County 46 in a 2015 Chevy Silverado when he went off the road into the south ditch. The vehicle stopped facing westbound on its side, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. 

Emergency crews extricated Arnold from the vehicle. 

The Sheriff’s Office stated there were no clear contributing factors that led to the crash. 

 

Garage broken into

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday of a garage that was reported at 80259 River Rd. SE in Glenville. Several items were reported missing.

 

Counterfeit bill found in parking lot

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported found in the parking lot at 906 W. Front St. 

 

Juvenile cited for assault

A juvenile male was cited for fifth-degree assault after a reported assault Tuesday evening at Bancroft Bay Park, 900 Hammer Road.

