July 24, 2020

Man dies after crash west of Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 3:26 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

An 80-year-old man died after a Tuesday morning crash off of Freeborn County Road 46 west of Albert Lea.

Robert Eugene Arnold was transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea after the crash, which happened at the road’s intersection with 715th Avenue.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office said it was later notified that Arnold had died.

Arnold was reportedly driving east on Freeborn County 46 in a 2015 Chevy Silverado when he went off the road into the south ditch. The vehicle stopped facing westbound on its side, according to the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews extricated Arnold from the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated there were no clear contributing factors that led to the crash.

 

