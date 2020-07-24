expand
July 24, 2020

Linda K. Sanden

By Submitted

Published 10:19 am Friday, July 24, 2020

A memorial service for Linda K. Sanden will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea, with Pastor Jeff Phelps officiating. Interment will follow at Bristol Cemetery, rural Joice, IA. Visitation will be from 11 AM until the start of the service at the church. Per the new state mandate, masks are now required in all public buildings.

Linda K. Sanden

Linda Sanden, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on July 18, 2020 as a result of a tragic accident in Alma, WI. Linda was born on January 1, 1950 in Forest City, IA, to Esther Peterson and James Peterson. She went to school in Northwood, IA, and received a GED later in life. Linda obtained her BS in Social Work from Winona State University in 1992.

Linda married Russell Sanden September 26th, 1966. They raised four children in Albert Lea.

Linda was a very proud homeowner. Her home was always very warm and inviting with many of Linda’s signature projects on display, such as her beautiful flower gardens or her crocheting projects. She enjoyed line dancing in her younger years, going on vacations, going shopping and out to eat. Her cat, Willow, was a joy in her life. More than anything, family time was Linda’s favorite part of life, and she loved being a grandma and great grandma! She was spontaneous and outgoing, understanding, and honest – sometimes a little too honest! Linda’s hugs and smile are something her family will never forget. In the words of her family, “grandma loved all her babies, grandbabies and great-grandbabies.” She always took the extra mile and effort to make sure everything was done and done properly.

Linda was active at Crossroads Church in Albert Lea and attended many church activities.

Linda is survived by her son, Travis Sanden and his children, Quen (Brittany Piper) Bena and Skyla Bena; daughter, Trena (Jeff) Bulau; daughter, Tracie (Richard) Roberts and their children, Rayea Roberts and RyAnna Roberts; and daughter, Tara (Tony) Hagen and their children, Tierra (Santi Sisouvanh) Sanden, Nick (Kia) Hagen, and Emma Hagen; great-grandchildren, Hallie, Brinley, Kaiden, Hendrix, and Baby Jade; a sister, Bonnie (Todd) Thompson; brothers, Arden Peterson, Gordy Peterson; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Esther Peterson and James Peterson; sister, Gloria VanHagen, and a brother, Dennis “Pete” Peterson.

While Linda’s death was unexpected, her story and memories will continue in the lives of her beloved family, and all who knew her.

