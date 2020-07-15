Letter: Why isn’t more specific information released?

The Freeborn County Public Health Department stated that we now have 309 cases of COVID-19 in Freeborn County. They never tell us the names of specific work places with high numbers of the virus. Why is this information being kept from the public?

I have heard that HIPAA prevents the disclosure of such information. But, that did not prevent the naming of nursing homes in Albert Lea with only one or two cases of the virus. It also did not prevent the naming of meat processing plants in Minnesota and elsewhere with large outbreaks of COVID-19.

The public should have the right to know where the hot spots are in Freeborn County. Saying we have 309 cases without naming the specific hot spots is meaningless information.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea