Letter: Testing is cause of problems

Testing is the cause of most of our problems. If we stopped testing for COVID-19, it would magically disappear. Every stable genius knows this.

Testing causes a variety of problems for people. It causes diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer and most other things. It even causes pregnancy in women.

Besides people, testing affects the world we live in. It causes the contamination of the food we eat. It causes the pollution of our air, water and land.

This insane testing of everything must stop. Only then can we truly make America great again.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea