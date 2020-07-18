expand
July 19, 2020

Letter: Black lives matter

By Submitted

Published 8:07 pm Friday, July 17, 2020

I was hoping to find constructive suggestions in Angie Hoffman’s July 8 My Point of View. I sorted through the hot-button rhetoric and accusations in the column but could not find any answers.

We all agree the police have a dangerous job. It is clear we need a police force to protect us, and the vast majority of officers are fair and conscientious. People should not be targeted based on their color. It is clear police training needs to be changed. Black lives matter.

A major problem is the current arbitration system that has failed to remove many of the bad apples in the police force. The arbitration system is flawed in that to be selected in a case, the arbitrator needs to maintain a balanced record of finding for the officer or the employer. Too many unfit officers are returned to the force under the current system. The system needs to be reformed. One solution might be an elected state commission for the final review of police terminations. The Republican Senates at both the state and federal level have blocked any meaningful change.

Non-white people disproportionately populate our prisons — many for nonviolent convictions like marijuana possession. While marijuana is illegal, the penalties should be drastically reduced. We need to reform our criminal sentencing policies. Other than those convicted for the most violent crimes, inmates will be eventually released. Why not release them as soon as possible and before they become more hardened? The cost of providing counseling and education would be less than keeping people in prison.

Joe Pacovsky

Hayward

