July 30, 2020

Juveniles reportedly break into, damage school, and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Thursday, July 30, 2020

Police received a report at 2:54 p.m. Wednesday that juveniles had broken into Lakeview Elementary School, 902 Abbott St., overnight and graffiti was reported. 

 

Suspicious vehicle reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious silver four-door older Camry that was making laps around town in Conger.

 

Burglary reported

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday of a possible burglary at 20749 794th Ave. in Albert Lea. 

 

Campaign sign stolen

A campaign sign was reported stolen out of a yard at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday at 1122 Crestview Road. 

 

Convertible top damaged

The canvas top on a convertible was reported cut at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday at 2314 Doral Ave. 

 

1 arrested for burglary

Police arrested Shannon Troy Lee, 50, for burglary and fifth-degree possession at 12:26 a.m. Thursday at 1408 E. Hawthorne St. 

 

