expand
Ad Spot

July 20, 2020

Joan M. Vanden Heuvel

By Submitted

Published 1:37 pm Monday, July 20, 2020

Joan Marjorie (Thompson) Vanden Heuvel, 86, went home to Jesus on July 20, 2020, at her home in Geneva, Minn., following a short battle with acute myeloid leukemia. Joan was born on Sept. 12, 1933, on the family farm outside of Ellendale, Minn., to Anna Julia (Thompson) and Ole O. Thompson, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Ellendale High School at the age of 16 as class valedictorian.

Joan M. Vanden Heuvel

Joan married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Vanden Heuvel, at age 18 on Sept. 30, 1951, at First Lutheran Church in Ellendale, Minn., and together they raised their four children. In 1960, they moved to Geneva and settled into small town living. They enjoyed life to the fullest with lots of love and laughter.

A writing on her wall at home says, “Home is where your story begins.” And her home and family were the center of her life story. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her priority and she made a point to attend as many activities as possible. Joan and Elmer were always on the go.

In addition, she instilled a love of music (and discipline) in her children by “encouraging” them to practice at 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 in the morning before they went to school.

Joan was very active in Community Lutheran Church, where she was an example of faith in action for her family. Her favorite pastime was quilting and her family and friends were blessed to receive many quilts from her. In addition, she and Elmer looked forward to their annual cruise with friends. She never wanted the cruise to end! Joan treasured her lifelong friends and never forgot a birthday or anniversary.

Joan is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Elmer, and their four children Becky Edwards, Steve (Kari) Vanden Heuvel, Julie (Dale) Horihan, and Marcia (Ross) Vermedahl; her nine grandchildren Mitch (Amy) Edwards, Laura (Jamie) Baudoin, Brad (Nicole) Edwards, Adam (Laura) Vanden Heuvel, Marc (Aisha) Vanden Heuvel, Jill (Tom) Scherer, Joanna Vermedahl, John Vermedahl, Jack Vermedahl, and 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law John (Barb) Vanden Heuvel and sisters-in-law Alice Bird, Dorothy Huffman, Loretta Hoops, and Donna Burns; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; her son-in-law Gerald Edwards; her brothers Orlando (Bernice) Thompson, and Adrian (Alice) Thompson, sisters- and brothers-in-laws Grace (Roy) Pennacchio, Henry (Audriene) Vanden Heuvel, Ed (Dot) Vanden Heuvel, Harry Bird, Ken Hoops, and Warren Burns.

While Joan’s chapter comes to an end, her story continues in the lives of her beloved family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Health Updates

Minnesota’s 1st recorded child COVID death was 9-month old

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Jump in cases reported across state; three area counties see new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota House GOP: No deal on bonding or policing bills

News

GOP leaders head to White House as virus crisis deepens

News

St. Cloud to consider mask requirement

News

Weekend tornadoes rip up trees, damage boats, outbuildings

Business

Some Minnesota employers happy to see extra jobless benefits end

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man turns himself in on warrant for alleged shooting and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea woman struck, killed by train in Wisconsin

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Number of newly confirmed cases across state jumps

Health Updates

Reports on “recovered” COVID-19 cases reveal inconsistencies

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New confirmed cases decrease statewide; hospitalizations increase

Elections & Campaigns

Candidate Q&A: Minnesota’s First Congressional District

News

Albert Lea building permits valuation up over 2019 for first half of the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 10-16, 2020

Business

Hy-Vee surprises local graduates

News

An annual family tradition

Business

More than 27,400 businesses applied for relief program

News

Suicide prevention class offered for ag communities

News

Walz orders flags flown at half-staff Sunday

Albert Lea Tigers

Inducting a legend

News

USDA commissioner approves Minnesota hemp plan

News

Bankers say economy remains weak in rural parts

News

Palmer amaranth found in Winona County