expand
Ad Spot

July 30, 2020

Iowa high school leagues release COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports

By Tyler Julson

Published 12:41 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their guidelines Wednesday afternoon for the start of the fall sports season. 

Iowa’s fall sports include football, volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ golf and girls’ swimming and diving. The two governing organizations released sport-specific guidelines as well as a general protocol for all sports. 

In the general guidance release, the IHSAA and IGHSAU stated all schools, regardless of the Return to Learn plans, are eligible to participate in both leagues’ sports programs. The decision on whether or not to allow teams to play will rest solely with the local school districts. 

Should a school district elect not to participate in certain sports, students within that district will have two options if they still want to participate. 

According to a press release, those options include the school district opting into a cooperative sharing agreement with another district that is offering the sport. However, this may jeopardize the host school’s postseason eligibility if the combined enrollment moves the host school to the next enrollment class. 

The other option is for students in a district not offering the sport they are interested in to open enroll to another district. The students who open enroll would be immediately eligible to play in that sport, but would be ineligible for varsity competition in any sport their home district offers. 

Many of the sanitizing and social distancing guidelines remain in place from the baseball and softball seasons. Any equipment that is shared by student-athletes should be sanitized before and after games and practices. Student-athletes are also encouraged to frequently sanitize their hands before, during and after practices and competitions. 

Concession stands will still be closed as of the start of the season. 

Schools will also implement spectator protocols based on the recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control as well as the local health departments regarding the size of the gatherings and social distancing. 

Spectators should maintain six feet of social distancing, with families allowed to sit together but still social distancing from others. Frequent reminders should be made via public address. 

Schools may also require spectators to wear masks. 

Locker rooms and training rooms will also be available for use, so long as social distancing of six feet and frequent sanitation guidelines are met. 

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

Lake Mills

Iowa high school leagues release COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Statewide hospitalizations dip slightly; area counties report new cases

Cops, Courts & Fires

Juveniles reportedly break into, damage school, and other reports

News

U.S. economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Education

Minnesota officials to announce fall school plans

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-Minneapolis cop argues for dropped charges in Floyd death

News

As virus aid talks stalemate, Trump scorns help for cities

News

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

Health Updates

With virus on rise, Walz promotes mask distribution

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations in Minnesota again pass 300; new cases reported in 3 area counties

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic participating in VA Community Care Network

Featured News

Options presented to council for new sporting complex

Cops, Courts & Fires

Storage unit broken into and other reports

News

State moves prisoner intake from St. Cloud due to COVID-19

Cops, Courts & Fires

Warrant: White supremacist instigated looting at George Floyd protest

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Featured News

Dealing with the long-term impacts of life-changing storms

Featured News

New mural created at park warming house

News

Flocked for Relay for Life

News

This Week in History: Apollo 11 command module truck passes through Albert Lea

News

Minnesotans report receiving mystery seeds possibly from China

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 24-27, 2020

News

Catholic Charities gets new development director

News

Blood donors needed to keep supply strong as pandemic continues