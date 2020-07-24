expand
July 24, 2020

Iowa announces new high school football schedule

By Tyler Julson

Published 2:18 pm Friday, July 24, 2020

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced a new format and schedule for the 2020 football season Friday afternoon, according to a press release.

Under the new plan, schools will play in a seven-week regular season with the option of scheduling five, six or seven games throughout those weeks.

All teams in all classes will qualify for the postseason, unlike previous seasons in which select teams earned spots in the postseason.

Weeks one and two, scheduled for Aug. 27 and Sept. 4, respectively, will be optional dates that can be determined by the 11-player teams.

Eight-player teams will shift their original weeks three through nine schedules to weeks one through seven. They have the option to opt out of the games in weeks one and two, but may not change opponents or locations unless an agreement is reached with all participating teams and the ISHAA.

If a team is forced to miss a game due to a positive COVID-19 test, that team will not be penalized with a loss or forfeiture due to state, county or local health department guidelines. A game missed due to COVID-19 will be considered a no-contest and will not be made up. Teams can work with the IHSAA and new opponents should they have dates open up due to opponents needing to miss games.

The first date of practices is scheduled for Aug. 10 and first game for Aug. 27. The postseason will begin on Oct. 16 with the finals taking place on Nov.  20-21. The IHSAA plans to release further fall season and sport-specific guidance next week.

