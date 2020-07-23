expand
Ad Spot

July 23, 2020

DeeAnn Goette is one of two honored cancer survivors for this year's Freeborn County Relay for Life. Sarah Stultz/Albert Lea Tribune

‘I’m very fortunate’

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:55 am Thursday, July 23, 2020

Relay for Life honored survivor credits regular mammograms for her early cancer detection

One of the honored cancer survivors for this year’s Freeborn County Relay for Life is stressing the importance of regular physicals and mammograms to assist in early breast cancer detection. 

DeeAnn Goette of Freeborn knows firsthand how critical these tests were for her in her breast cancer journey three years ago. 

Goette said thanks to an annual mammogram, doctors were able to catch her cancer early, preventing it from growing larger and spreading to other areas of her body.

“I had just been there the year before and there was nothing there, and if I had waited three to five years, it may have gotten into my lymph nodes,” she said. 

The diagnosis of bilateral breast cancer came at an already challenging time — Goette’s father had just passed away the week before, and she was still mourning his death. However, she moved forward as recommended with a bilateral mastectomy and then reconstruction at the Breast Cancer Center in Rochester. 

She said because the cancer was caught early and because she went through with the mastectomy, she did not have to go through chemotherapy or other treatment. 

“I’m very fortunate because they caught it early,” Goette said. 

She has been cancer-free ever since.

After her diagnosis, Goette, who works as a certified ophthalmic assistant at the eye clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, decided to get involved with the Freeborn County Relay for Life, form a team and raise money to go toward the fight against cancer. 

“This has changed my life and how I look at everything,” she said of her cancer journey. 

She said the relay is in honor of those who have passed, those who have survived the fight of cancer and those who are still fighting. 

Though this year’s relay will be different than her first two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes people will still get involved in whatever way they can. 

Instead of a large gathering at one location where people listen to speeches and have a traditional survivor walk, this year participants are raising money on their own and then the community is invited to drive through Edgewater Park to look at luminaries from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 8. 

She said she and Sally Skrlin, the other honored survivor, will record their speeches for the radio that would have typically been given at the event. There will also be food trucks available for people to purchase food if they wish.

If people are interested in purchasing luminarias in honor or memory of a friend or loved one, they can do so at the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce or online through the Freeborn County Relay for Life webpage. 

They will also be selling T-shirts for $10 each on the website. 

Look to the Tribune in the coming days for a story about Skrlin’s cancer journey. 

 

If you go

What: Freeborn County Relay for Life

When: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Park

More info.: This year, instead of the traditional ceremony, there will be a drive-thru opportunity for people to drive through the park and look at luminarias in honor or memory of people who have experienced cancer.

 

Cops, Courts & Fires

Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death faces 9 tax evasion counts

News

Virus sends jobless claims up for first time since March

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Area counties see a few new cases; over 700 new cases statewide

Featured News

‘I’m very fortunate’

News

McConnell set to unveil new $1 trillion virus aid package, despite GOP revolt

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: New cases reported in area counties

Health Updates

Walz signs order requiring Minnesotans to wear face masks

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man injured in crash west of Albert Lea and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea swim team gets new head coach

News

Get your Minnesota State Fair food fix with a drive-thru ‘food parade’

News

Minnesota food shelves, already busy, brace for bigger demand

Featured News

5 things to do this week

Education

Transforming a campus

News

This Week in History: Jesse Ventura wrestles in Albert Lea show

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: July 17-20, 2020

News

Walz close to announcing face mask decision in Minnesota

News

Minnesota judge lifts gag order in George Floyd case

News

GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

News

Trump says virus in U.S. will get worse before it gets better

News

City to spray for mosquitoes

Featured News

Area youth hit the golf course

Cops, Courts & Fires

ICE detainee brought to Freeborn County jail tests positive for COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations increase statewide; new cases reported in area counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles damaged and other reports